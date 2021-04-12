FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 70,645 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 160.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Airgain comprises approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.11% of Airgain worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other Airgain news, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,660. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $219.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.