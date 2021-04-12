FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 79,221 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 7,782.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,221 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aphria were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APHA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APHA traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.27. 749,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,463,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

