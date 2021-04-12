FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 143,487 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. Beam Global accounts for about 2.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 2.15% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,851. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.61 million and a PE ratio of -50.25.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,550 shares of company stock worth $508,909 in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

