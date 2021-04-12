FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 78,908 Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Viad makes up 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.39% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Viad by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $16,326,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $843.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. Viad Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

