FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 205.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. TWC Tech Holdings II makes up 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.42% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $6,253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,881. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

