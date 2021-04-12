FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the quarter. Flux Power comprises about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.94% of Flux Power worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flux Power by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FLUX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,806. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $158.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $577,758.40. Insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

