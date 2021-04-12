FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,529 shares during the period. Clean Energy Fuels comprises 1.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLNE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,329. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

