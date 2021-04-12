FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 534,675.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,675 shares during the quarter. Alussa Energy Acquisition comprises approximately 2.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.49% of Alussa Energy Acquisition worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALUS. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ALUS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

