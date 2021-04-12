FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.47 Million in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $797,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.