FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.82% of Vince worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vince by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vince by 76.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vince by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of VNCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,197. Vince Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.