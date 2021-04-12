FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $178,413,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $142,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $4,210,540.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,650,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

