FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. iSun comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 2.43% of iSun as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,999 shares of company stock worth $2,410,191 over the last three months.

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. iSun, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

