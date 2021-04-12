FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.23% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE SPFR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,507. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

