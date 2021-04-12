FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 11,171 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up about 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Skyline Champion worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after buying an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

