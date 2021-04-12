FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 492,700 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 164,233.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 131,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,199,680. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

