FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III comprises about 1.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.88% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.80. 671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,668. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

