FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.50. 4,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

