FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,318. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.99 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

