FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 102,988 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.17. 12,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,054. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

