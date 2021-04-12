FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 157,600 Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.73% of Good Works Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAC traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

In other Good Works Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $426,855.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 87,432 shares of company stock valued at $892,820 over the last three months.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

