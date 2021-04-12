FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,267 shares during the quarter. American Superconductor comprises 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of American Superconductor worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after buying an additional 390,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 358,583 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,541,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. 21,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

