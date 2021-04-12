FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 291,584 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,584 shares during the quarter. CleanSpark comprises approximately 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of CleanSpark worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $710.45 million, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

