FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 1,233,731 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of RealPage by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,619,000 after buying an additional 148,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

