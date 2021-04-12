FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 637,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Tiga Acquisition accounts for about 2.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.85% of Tiga Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSE:TINV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,138. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

