FOAM Market Capitalization Achieves $23.99 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $77,139.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,862,810 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars.

