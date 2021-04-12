Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.34

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 71481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMX. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

