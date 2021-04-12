Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 327.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

