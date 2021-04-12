Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 19th

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FRXBU opened at $10.04 on Monday.

Get Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Forest Road Acquisition Corp II.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.