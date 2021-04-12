Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.91

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

