Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.91

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.