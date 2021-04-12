Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Up 8.9%

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44. 100,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 96,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

In related news, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. acquired 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,840.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 7,202 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $88,728.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,815.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $474,649 in the last 90 days.

Forian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORA)

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.