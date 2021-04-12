Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,282,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Formula One Group worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

