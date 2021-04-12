Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortinet worth $52,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $197.62 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $197.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

