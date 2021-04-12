Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.53. 22,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 97,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 90,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

