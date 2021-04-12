Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $6.03. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 78,127 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.