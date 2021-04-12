Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $362,710.20 and approximately $409.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00688081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

