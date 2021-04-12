Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 8,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,329,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.