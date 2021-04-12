Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $133.59 on Monday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 181.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 191.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 91.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

