FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $44.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.