Frax (FRAX) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $116.33 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,503,379 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

