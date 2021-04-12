freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

