Friendz (FDZ) Trading Up 62% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $1.88 million and $52,206.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Friendz

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

