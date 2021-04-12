Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Trading 3.6% Higher

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 297,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,491,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

