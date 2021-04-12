Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.07. Frontline shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 51,571 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontline by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

