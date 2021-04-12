FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

FSK stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

