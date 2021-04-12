FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.58

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.58 and last traded at $145.64, with a volume of 420004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,187,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

