fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.80. 140,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,554,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

