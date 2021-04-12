FUD.finance (FUD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,317.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $26.80 or 0.00044620 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $632,944.76 and approximately $7,317.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

