FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director Sells $200,960.00 in Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,646,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,558,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

