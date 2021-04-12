Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FELTY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fuji Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:FELTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873. Fuji Electric has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

