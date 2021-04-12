Function X (FX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $92.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.44 or 1.00037186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00146105 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,972,031 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.