Function X (FX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $92.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.44 or 1.00037186 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010554 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00146105 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006550 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.